The World's top female sevens rugby player, Bay-based Michaela Blyde, could reach a second major milestone in a matter of days at this week's HSBC Dubai Sevens.

Fresh from the World Rugby Awards, where Blyde was named World Rugby's Women's Sevens Player for the second consecutive year, she is on track to become the just the fifth women's player to record a century of tries if all goes well for her and her Black Ferns teammates over the next two days.

The Dubai tournament is the second of the women's HSBC Sevens Series and follows a successful campaign from the Black Ferns Sevens in their first tournament, beating their competition in Colorado.

The Dubai tournament starts today and Blyde, who was one of three nominated for the World Rugby award, with teammates Sarah Goss and Portia Woodman, is sitting just four tries shy of the century milestone on 96 World Series tries.

Black Ferns Sevens coach Allan Bunting said having three Black Ferns women, who had all been performing consistently for many years, recognised as nominees was "amazing".

"They are going really well, and we are proud of how they represent our country."

Blyde is among those Bunting has named to play in the Dubai tournament, with Ruby Tui, Shakira Baker, Stacey Waaka, Terina Te Tamaki, Sarah Goss (captain), Tyla Nathan-Wong, Kelly Brazier, Gayle Broughton, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Risi Pouri-Lane and Alena Saili. Kat Whata-Simpkins is the travelling reserve.

Pouri-Lane captained the Youth Olympic Games gold-medal winning sevens team and Bunting said she had made great progress in her first year in the contracted squad.

"Risi is ready to go. She has had a great build up with the Youth Olympic Games win; there is no pressure on her at all, now its about going out there and enjoying the experience."

Pouri-Lane said a highlight of 2018 had been being surrounded by the Black Ferns Sevens women, learning from them, getting to know them and "getting to play alongside the best players in the world".

"I'm super excited, I just feel really blessed to be here in Dubai with the team but to be named in the 12 and hopefully get the opportunity to get on the field, I'm very grateful for it," Pouri-Lane said.

In 2017 the Black Ferns Sevens opened the circuit with a fifth place finish in Dubai, the only occasion they missed the Final in the five World Series events.

"We took some vital learnings out of Dubai last year so that is certainly fresh in our mind and we'll remember that when we take the field."

Currently leading the World Series standings after a first round win at the Glendale Sevens, Bunting said the focus was on continual improvement.

"USA was a good start for us but when you win one, everyone looks at you a bit closer, so we've got to be better this time round."

The Dubai Sevens will be broadcast live on the World Rugby Sevens Facebook page.

Black Ferns squad named for HSBC Dubai Sevens:

Ruby Tui

Shakira Baker

Stacey Waaka

Terina Te Tamaki

Sarah Goss – captain

Michaela Blyde

Tyla Nathan-Wong

Kelly Brazier

Gayle Broughton

Theresa Fitzpatrick

Risi Pouri-Lane

Alena Saili

Schedule:

Day One – Thursday 29 November

1.50pm v Kenya (10.50pm Thursday NZT)

4.46pm v Russia (1.46am Friday NZT)

7.43pm v Ireland (4.43am Friday NZT)

Day Two – Friday 30 November

Play offs

Black Ferns Sevens 2018-2019 schedule

HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, 20-21 October, Glendale - WINNERS

HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, 29-30 November, Dubai

Fast Four tournament, 26-27 January, Hamilton

HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, 1-3 February, Sydney

HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, 20-21 April, Kitakyushu

HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, 11-12 May, Langford

HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, 31 June - 2 July, Paris