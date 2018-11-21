More than 100 people representing Ruapehu tourism operations gathered at Chateau Tongariro in the Whakapapa Village this week for the Visit Ruapehu forum and annual meeting.

Key speakers included Ruapehu mayor Don Cameron, Ruapehu District Council (RDC) economic development staff, key operators and township business organisations.

They spoke about subjects such as the impact of Ruapehu's growing visitor economy and their confidence for the future.

Cameron said the Ruapehu visitor sector is performing strongly and is expected to continue to do so.

"The key takeaway for Ruapehu businesses, iwi and communities wanting to grow the market and take full advantage of the opportunities this presents is for more communication, co-operation and co-ordination between all stakeholders.

"The importance of everyone working together cannot be overstated."

For the past few years Visit Ruapehu has worked with local, regional, national and government partners such as Tourism NZ, Ruapehu Alpine Lifts, Air NZ, Kiwi Rail and more.

This has meant working with some partners that historically would have been seen as competitive to Ruapehu, such as other regional tourism organisations.

"While some decisions have been controversial, such as our support for joint-venture tourism marketing campaigns and the new Whakapapa gondola project, the results backed by official accommodation and spending data clearly validate this approach," Cameron said.

"This strategy has been central to Ruapehu successfully gaining announced government funding support for key projects of over $15.3 million toward key infrastructure projects over this period."

Cameron addressed what he considers are misinformed comments on tourism that seem to keep appearing, despite evidence to the contrary that the Ruapehu visitor sector is delivering.

"The hard data shows that the Ruapehu visitor sector is punching above its weight and council is committed to ensuring that it continues to do so," Cameron said.

"We cannot however afford to let complacency hold us back, with many significant changes and developments on the horizon such as iwi co-governance arrangements and new technologies."

RDC invites all stakeholders in the visitor sector to work with it and others in helping to maintain momentum and the positive impact the visitor economy is having on the growth of jobs, incomes, investment and opportunities.