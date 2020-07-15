Single scullers fought at the finish of round three in the Blinkhorne and Carroll Winter Series on the Whanganui River on Sunday where 30 crews braved the conditions.

Horowhenua rower Bruce Tate just edged out Union Boat Club's Martin Bridger with a time of 25 minutes 57:82 for a prognostic score of 87.82. Bridger rowed the 6km journey in 25min 13:61 for a prognostic of 86.57.

Aramoho Whanganui Rowing Club masters coxless four of Tony Upchurch, Murray Carey, Ewen Noble and Bruce Osborne held third with a time of 25:13:61 (prognostic 85.62) ahead of AWRC coxed four Jordan Manville, James Clear, John Turner, Joseph Barritt and Campbell Monk (Cox) with a time of 22:39:08 (prognostic 85.43).

Fifth home was under-17 single sculler Amelita Peters from the Clifton Club in Taranaki. Clifton head coach Philippa Baker-Hogan had hosted a four-day winter training camp on the Whanganui River based out of the AWRC from Wednesday last week and had nine crews compete on Sunday.

Peters completed the course in 28:28:39 for a prognostic of 85.17.

Meanwhile, the Whanganui Rowing Association has made its nominations for the 2020 New Zealand Rowing Awards.

President Baker-Hogan said the association had nominated candidates in three categories.

Volunteer - Des Lock. Every Association picks 1 volunteer (13 associations) with 13 awards made.

Club of the Year - Whanganui Collegiate School Rowing Club is our nomination (1 winner to be picked nationwide).

Service Award - Stephanie Rush (must have been an active volunteer for at least 10 years).