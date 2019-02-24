The resurgence of cross-country mountain biking is real and the inaugural XCO Republic event in Rotorua was the perfect example.

The event, held in the Whakarewarewa Forest yesterday, featured highly competitive racing in every age group, including under-15, under-17, under-19, open and masters.

It was an ideal hit-out for many of the riders who will compete in the national cross-country champs in the same forest on March 16-17.

In the open divisions two names familiar to mountain biking enthusiasts, Rotorua's Sam Shaw and Palmerston North's Josie Wilcox, won the men's and women's races respectively.

Shaw timed his run perfectly, having trailed Connor Johnston for the first six of seven laps, he overtook him going into the final lap of the 4.3km course and held on for the win in 1h 24m 53s.

Johnston was second in 1h 25m 11s and Callum Gordon third in 1h 26m 12s.

Shaw said he did not start as fast as he wanted to, so he had to adapt.

"I was actually planning on having a better start today, but it doesn't always go how you want and I had to just chill out at the start because my legs weren't quite feeling it. I took some sugars in and started feeling better towards the end of the race so I was able to attack on that last lap," Shaw said.

Rotorua's Sam Shaw on his way to victory at XCO Republic on Sunday. Photo / Stephen Parker

While he is an established Enduro World Series rider, Shaw has been racing cross country for years and said that experience helped.

"Every race you do, you might not feel the best but you've kind of experienced it before and you know how your body reacts to stuff."

Looking ahead, Shaw has a couple of busy weeks planned during Crankworx Rotorua.

"I'll do the cross-country and downhill nationals, then the week after is the first round of the Enduro World Series, with a couple of Crankworx events in between. It'll be pretty hectic. I'm really looking forward to it."

After a few quiet years, cross-country is starting to regain momentum as a sport. There are more events on offer and a new generation of riders, such as Johnston, coming through.

"It's not just this event, there are actually a lot of good cross-country events coming back. It's good to see the scene is growing again, I stopped about six years ago when it was sort of fading.

"It was good that all the boys in the front today were juniors, they might've entered in the pro field but they were still under-19s. It's good, they were all fighting each other and putting me to the test, that's for sure. That's the next generation coming through," Shaw said.

Palmerston North's Josie Wilcox was the fastest woman at the inaugural XCO Republic. Photo / File

Meanwhile, the open women's title was yet another to add to growing list of impressive achievements by Wilcox, who remarkably has been riding for only a few years.

The current Whaka100 champion finished the XCO Republic race in 1h 21m 57s, ahead of Taupō's Sammie Maxwell (1h 26m 43s) and Auckland's Jessica Manchester (1h 30m 41s).

Wilcox said the race was "great fun".

"The course was good, there was a steep pinch which after six laps was pretty hard and some fun descents. I was trying to keep consistent lap times really."

She was also preparing for nationals in three weeks time.

"I'm feeling good. I've only done a few XCOs, that was my third one today, but I've had three wins so I'm pretty happy with that. I just need to continue with what I've been doing, there's always things to improve, a few technical aspects."

Second-placed Maxwell said she normally does shorter races, but doing something longer was a good challenge.

"I just wanted to see how long I could hold that pace for really, but the nutrition plan is different and pacing yourself is a part of it.

"Josie is an absolutely amazing competitor, she is so strong. She's only been riding a few years and taken the scene by storm, but it's so cool because you always have someone to aim for. She's such a lovely competitor as well, she's always chatting and asking how you're going."

XCO Republic Open Results

Men: 1st Sam Shaw 1h 24m 53s, 2nd Connor Johnston 1h 25m 11s, 3rd Callum Gordon 1h 26m 12s.

Women: 1st Josie Wilcox 1h 21m 57s, 2nd 1h 26m 43s, 3rd 1h 30m 41s.

Full results at xcorepublic.co.nz