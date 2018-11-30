A top of the table clash between Eves Realty Greerton and Element IMF Cadets today should have a big say in who plays the title decider on December 15.

Greerton will put their unbeaten Baywide Cup record on the line when they visit their opposition at the Tauranga Domain. However, Cadets are sure to be up for the challenge of knocking their long time rivals off their perch at the top of the standings.

Cadets, who are the defending Baywide Cup champions, will turn to a trio of experienced allrounders to put them in the box seat, with just one round of the round-robin competition remaining.

Sean Davey, captain Jono Boult and Gurwinder Singh all sit in prominent positions on both the Baywide batting and bowling lists. The three Cadets players can all dig deep into their reservoirs of grit and determination when called upon.

Greerton's new recruit Neil Hendrie has made his teammates sit up and take notice with his batting proficiency since joining the black and yellow brigade. Hendrie sits in second place on the Baywide Cup batting stakes with 150 runs and a solid average of 50.33.

Bond & Co Tauranga Boys' College and Bayleys Central Indians will be fighting for a spot in the top four playoffs when they meet at Nicholson Field. Both sides sit on the cusp of fourth place on the points ladder, with battle to the wire likely to take place at the Tauranga Boys' College headquarters.

Carrus Mount Maunganui will be heavily favoured to dispatch GM Painters Lake Taupō CC, who are anchored at the bottom of the standings. However, Mount Maunganui could face a determined battle for the win points on offer, with the side from the Great Lake region putting up plenty of resistance in their last couple of outings.

Baywide Cup Draw

Saturday

Carrus Mount Maunganui v Lake Taupō CC, Blake2; Tauranga Boys' College v Central Indians, Nicholson Field; Cadets v Greerton, Tauranga Domain; New World Te Puke - bye.

Points

Greerton 28, Cadets 23, Te Puke 22, Mount Maunganui 12, Central Indians 12, Tauranga Boys' College 11, Lake Taupō 0.



