People considering giving the sport of triathlon a go will have an opportunity to take part in a local short distance event in January for the first time.

The Tikitapu Taster Tri will be run for the first time as part of the Ecomist Blue Lake Multisport Festival held at Lake Tikitapu on January 27.

The event comprises a 400m swim, an 8km road cycle and a 3km run.

Rotorua Association of Triathlon and Multisport (RATs) is once again running the festival as a club fundraiser.

One of the organisers of the festival, Nicola Muggeridge, said the new event was a great opportunity to try out the sport.

"Many people may have the idea that triathlon is just for elite athletes, but the down-to-earth nature of the festival and this shorter distance mean that those who may not have considered doing a tri before can find the Tikitapu Taster achievable.

"We think the Tikitapu Taster Tri will be great for beginners and for teenagers who have moved beyond the kids' triathlon and want to go to the next level.

"We have limited the entry numbers for the Taster Tri in 2019 so if people are wanting to enter, they should do so soon."

She said anyone new to open water swimming was welcome to join the club nights on Mondays at the Blue Lake.

The Ecomist Blue Lake Multisport Festival has been running for 33 years and has a reputation for being one of the friendliest triathlons in New Zealand.

The festival includes an aquathon, open water swim events, kids' triathlon, fun run/walk and the two triathlon distances held over two days on January 26-27.

More information and a link to enter the event can be found at www.rats.org.nz

