Triton Hearing clinic. Image / Supplied.

Opinion piece by Kem Ormond.

There are a lot of misconceptions around hearing devices. How expensive they are. How ugly they are. How old they are.

Triton Hearing have been quietly working away to break down the barriers and make hearing devices accessible to everyone. Kem Ormond, Commercial Content Writer for NZME Community Publication Network visited Triton Hearing Rotorua, to find out how they are helping Kiwis reconnect with their world.

Triton Hearing Rotorua has been making an impact in the community since 2020. The beautifully spacious clinic is situated in the heart of Rotorua, on the corner of Hinemoa and Tutanekai Streets. It feels more like a lounge than a clinic!

You will find yourself welcomed with a smile and coffee by the team. Julie is at the front desk, and her mindful of knowledge is often able to provide immediate assistance.

Jenny, Clinic Manager/Audiologist (left) and Jenny, HCS, both ready to welcome you. Image / Supplied.

Jenny Packham, the Clinic Manager/Audiologist who is born and bred right here in Rotorua, has a passion for the community that’s extends further than audiology. Her grandfather was MP for 18 Years, and Jenny is proud to be raising her 4 children up in our beautiful city. You are likely to spot Jenny out training for marathons or getting involved in her children’s local schools.

Julie and Jenny, along with locum Audiologists Nitah, Alec and Amanda, are the Triton Hearing Rotorua team dedicated to delivering better hearing solutions with an outstanding level of care and support.

Locum Audiologist Nitah. Image / Supplied.

During my visit, I learned of Triton Hearings revolutionary and unique subscription service, “Pay As You Hear*”. From as little as $1 a day, you can have access to better hearing. With no lock in contracts and no up-front costs. Just easy monthly payments for modern technology; rechargeable devices, Bluetooth connectivity with music streamed straight through to your hearing aid and even hands-free phone calls!

As a person getting closer to retirement, I understand that hearing health is so important and can be easily overlooked. Since learning about the services and solutions available, and that by being proactive early, you may deter the early onset of dementia. I will be putting my hand up for regular hearing tests! Roll on the golden years I say!

With free hearing checks, tinnitus management solutions, Pay As You Hear* subscriptions offers and free 10-day trials of the latest hearing technology.

Now’s the time to give it a go! Call 07 343 6533 to book your free appointment and reconnect with the world you love.