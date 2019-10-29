COMMENT:

"Harry Edward to courtroom two please, Harry Edward to courtroom two."

Edward's client is waiting for him in the dock and the registrar in the Rotorua District Court is trying to alert his lawyer, who is somewhere in the courthouse, that his presence is required.

There's an awkward pause in courtroom two as everyone waits.

Then from the back of the courtroom, the double doors burst open and in walks Edward who dramatically announces, "I appear your honour".

The late Judge James Weir looks up from his glasses with a rare smirk and hits the nail on the head.

