The legal fraternity will never know another like Edward and his sudden death following a short illness has come as a shock to everyone who knew and loved him.
Edward has been the go-to lawyer for local criminals for decades and he's represented at many of the big cases, from the high-profile home invasion murder of Reporoa woman Beverly Bouma to the horrific deaths of Mamaku uncle and nephew Raymond and James Fleet.
A character of the courtroom, his tongue-in-cheek nature often had those in his presence in hysterics.
But there was more to him than just his sharp legal brain. A staunch old boy of Rotorua Boys' High School, he could talk for hours about rugby, his adored children and his love of music.
One of the most special moments from the esteemed Lakeside concerts in Rotorua was in 2016 when he teamed up with his brothers, Ian, Stewart and David, to perform Ka Waiata. It was a crowd highlight and Edward was super-proud of their performance.
As the city mourns the loss of one of its greatest personalities, there will now always be something missing from the Rotorua courthouse.
Reluctantly, we say: Mr Edward, you may be excused.