The Rotorua Lakes Council has heard submissions on rates over the past few weeks.

Surely the review should have focused not on how more can be taken from ratepayers but a reduction through considering what the rates are being spent on?

We hear how tourism is pouring millions into the local economy. If this is true surely the residents should see a reduction in rates and possibly even a dividend?

Can I assume the millions are going into other areas and not to the residents? Why are our rates being used to boost business profits?

Alan Deverson

Rotorua



Lake tapu

Jim Adams, (Letters, November 15), you really need to do research before you make outlandish comments.

Māori do not fish on Lake Rotokakahi (Green Lake) due to it being tapu.

Tapu why? The lake was laden with decaying bodies to put it bluntly, way before you were born. (Abridged)

Shirley Teirney Kiripatea

Rotorua



View of lakefront

Mike McVicker (Letters, November 21) recommends viewing the lakefront if not convinced of its "untidy and rundown state", so I did.

Didn't see any rubbish, and the improvements were overall in acceptable condition.

Despite the rain, people were enjoying the area, particularly where they could park and see the water from their cars.

The large plaza in front of the cafe was empty - too far to walk. The grass was in good condition because people could use the walks (absent from the concept).

Citizens appreciate the beauty of our town and would like to see it preserved. But the proposal is both impractical and exorbitant.

The walk across that boardwalk and return would be 700m - a bridge too far.

The existing facilities are arranged such that it is convenient to park and access them.

Upgrade the existing layout by excavating behind the existing bulkhead and pouring a tidy new one before removing the old and relaying the walk.

The lawns and asphalt are higher than the adjacent kerbs and walks, and that should be fixed.

The bricks can be recycled in the best sense of the word; reused, as they are high quality, and many will be available from the removal of the soundshell.

The savings will rebuild the museum. (Abridged)



Jon Turner

Rotorua



