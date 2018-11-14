Not often would I support the RDRR group but on their view (Local News, October 5) of opposing the Lakefront upgrade is an exception to my rule.

But for different reasons. Council, like central government, claims "ownership" of the Lakefront Reserve (Soundshell site) based on the assumption that Ngati Whakaue "gifted" the reserves under the Fenton Agreement.

Just how gifted has become "owned" especially when there's historical record of ceding by Ngati Whakaue, is beyond me.

Ngati Whakaue has rejected the position of the council since the early 1960s. But in my view, the council has blindly adopted what successive governments have asserted since last century.

Without proof of a clear title to these lands it would be imprudent for the council to commit local ratepayers to a hefty bill and/or risk possible court challenge.

Hamuera Mitchell

Rotorua

Close shave on Mamakus

Over Labour Weekend there were five deaths and 76 injuries reported, 23 of them described as serious. There surely would have been more had not Lady Luck intervened in at least one situation:

On a recent Saturday morning about 9am, I was third in the queue behind a large truck and trailer descending the Waikato side of the Mamaku Range (SH5.)

Several cars ahead of us had been able to overtake the truck in the passing lane but at its end I spotted in my mirror a small 1990s car overtaking all of us at high speed, over the yellow lines and in the uphill passing lane.

It passed the truck on a blind left hand curve. Very fortunately for their occupants, vehicles which were heading up the hill towards Rotorua could have been in that lane just a few seconds later.

I hope the truck driver's camera recorded the event and he reported this idiot's behaviour to the police.

Take care out there, the roads are extremely dangerous places.

Ronald Mayes (Member, NZ Institute of Advanced Motorists Inc.)

Rotorua

Fishing rules shake-up

I have believed for a long time now that there needs to be a shake-up in the fishing rules.



It is not right that only Māori should fish Rotokakahi (the Green Lake).

Equality works both ways, there should be no special privileges for anyone.

Also, although I appreciate the finer points of fly fishing I prefer coarse fishing, there is something tranquil and gentle in watching a float bobbing on the water - I fished like this in many countries, and although fly fishing requires skill it is hard work too.

Also needing a change is the sale of trout, an abundant fish. It is lovely to eat and yet unavailable to anyone unable to fish for various reasons; it makes things just a little unfair.

Jim Adams

Rotorua