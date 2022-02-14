Zizi Sparks: Why those opposed to compulory te reo in schools miss the point

Learning another language isn't just about learning to converse. Photo / NZME

OPINION

Calls to make te reo a compulsory subject in schools are likely to reignite heated debate again.

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon has called for compulsory te reo Māori classes to be introduced in schools within five years.

A fluent te reo speaker himself, Foon wrote to Education Minister Chris Hipkins and other political party leaders saying such a move would address the effects of colonisation and help New Zealand understand the Treaty of Waitangi is a constitutional document.

"The normalisation of te reo Māori would help address issues around Te Tiriti o Waitangi, the destructive effects of colonisation and structural racism by building empathy, understanding and ultimately allyship." Foon said.

Those against the idea immediately reverted to the arguments of 'we shouldn't be forced', and 'why learn a language spoken only here when English is spoken around the world?'.

Both arguments are age-old, and neither is valid in my view.

English was not always the dominant language in New Zealand. In fact, it was forced on Māori and it certainly wasn't a choice for students when schools would punish and beat them for speaking te reo in the 1900s.

Te reo is not being forced on us. It is there whether people like it or not because te reo is a part of Aotearoa.

The incorporation of simple te reo words in conversation are met with cries of "speak English" when it really isn't much to ask Pākehā to learn the meaning of hui (meeting), kōrero (talk) or kia pai te rā (have a good day).

Those who argue te reo is useless because it is only spoken in New Zealand miss the point.

A language is not just about conversing. As Foon points out, learning another language builds "empathy, understanding and ultimately allyship".

I believe it builds a greater worldview.

The University of Düsseldorf's Ulrich Ammon conducted a 15-year-long study on languages worldwide. Published in 2015, it showed two-thirds of the world's population share only 12 native languages.

To just speak languages spoken in more than one country runs the risk of losing thousands of languages throughout the world. And with those languages the loss of stories, history and a different way of viewing the world.

The Endangered Languages Project, which aims to revitalise endangered languages around the world, lists more than 3000 languages that are at risk of dying out, including te reo.

In my view, making te reo compulsory, at least until year 10, makes perfect sense. There are multiple benefits, and few downfalls.

I'm not suggesting people learn te reo to fluency, but understand parts of it, where it came from, the people who speak it, and in doing so you will have a broader worldview and be better for it.