Virtuoso violinist Yuka Eguchi and Kemp English on fortepiano is performing in Rotorua. Photo / Supplied

Yuka Eguchi and Kemp English will delight their Rotorua audience as they bring their extra-special chemistry that comes from being partners, both on and off the stage.

Rotorua Music Federation is pleased to present Yuka & Kemp in partnership with Chamber Music New Zealand.

Virtuoso violinist Yuka Eguchi is joined by Kemp English on fortepiano for an evening of quintessential violin and piano duo repertoire in Rotorua on July 20, 7.30pm at Monarch Room, Princes Gate Hotel.

For their tour of the country, the Kāpiti-based duo have curated a fortepiano and violin programme offering a Viennese connection, contrasting three masterwork duo sonatas by Mozart, Beethoven, and Schubert with Fritz Kreisler's Rondino on a Theme by Beethoven and virtuosic Recitativo and Scherzo-Caprice for solo violin.

Rotorua Music Federation says Yuka and Kemp are dynamic together, on a mission to spread the joys of the violin and fortepiano duo repertoire far and wide.

Yuka Eguchi has been assistant concertmaster of the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra since 2015.

Prior to that she was one of Japan's foremost concertmasters, having led both the Japan Philharmonic Orchestra (2007-2011) and Tokyo Mozart Players (2006-2011), and she continues to be a guest concertmaster throughout the country.

She also maintains a busy career as a solo and chamber musician.

Yuka began learning the violin at the age of 3, and by the time she was 8 was touring the world with renowned violin teacher Dr Suzuki and a select group of his most talented students.

In only her second year at high school she won the 55th Japan Music Competition.

After taking up a scholarship from Indiana University to study with the legendary Josef Gingold (Joshua Bell's teacher), Yuka went on to win prizes in the Washington International Competition and the prestigious Paganini Competition in Genova.

The federation says Kemp English is one of New Zealand's leading concert performers.

Much in demand as a solo organist, specialist fortepiano exponent and collaborative pianist, he relishes the opportunity to work in a diverse array of styles and periods.

He tours the world regularly as a solo and duo performer, and has produced 23 critically acclaimed CDs on the Decca, Naxos, and Ode record labels.

His recordings are often heard on Radio New Zealand, the ABC, BBC Radio, Classic FM UK and USA radio networks, with several discs being nominated for the NZ Music Awards Classical Album of the Year.

Kemp studied at the Royal Academy of Music in London and later completed a Master of Arts degree in music performance at the University of York.

From 1994 to 2005, he was an executant lecturer in music at the University of Otago.

He received his PhD from the University of Adelaide in 2013 for his pioneering recording work of the complete cycle of Koželuch's solo keyboard sonatas.

The details

- What: Yuka & Kemp

- When: Wednesday, July 20, 7.30pm

- Where: Monarch Room, Princes Gate Hotel

- Tickets: Door sales available from 7pm at venue, cash or internet banking only, $35 adults; $15 tertiary students 18-25 years; school-age children free

Mask wearing is advised

Programme

George Frederick Handel Sonata in D major HWV371

Maria-Theresa von Paradis Sicilienne

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Violin sonata in C, K296

Ludwig van Beethoven Rondino

(arr. Fritz Kreisler)

Interval

Franz Schubert Sonata in G minor, D408

Ludwig van Beethoven Sonata in F major, Op 24 ("Spring")