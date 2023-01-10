Woman missing from Rotorua area

Police are appealing for the public's help in finding Hine, missing from Fordlands.

Hine was last seen on January 7 in the Fordlands, Rotorua area.

She is reported to have left her home in a Silver Nissan Cube, number plate ESN139, police said in a Facebook post.

Police and Hine’s family have concerns for her safety.

If you have any information that may assist the police in locating Hine, please share it via 105 – either by calling or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update My Report’.

Please reference file number 230110/4996.