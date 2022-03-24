Wingspan's 'Birdgang' team - (from left) Riba Greally, Debbie Stewart, Noel Hyde, Heidi Stook and Shannon Campion. Photo / Supplied

The Wingspan National Bird of Prey Centre continues to soar to new heights, as it also celebrates 30 years of dedicated work.

The Wingspan Birds of Prey Trust aims to restore New Zealand birds of prey into our daily lives and secure their future through research-based conservation and education.

Founder and executive director Debbie Stewart says they are grateful to have survived the challenges of the past couple of years navigating Covid-19.

"We are luckier than many. We've been busy and have exciting times ahead."

She says they are hoping to have everything set to get the development of Wingspan's new research and education centre under way, which has been in planning for some time.

Debbie says they have had delays over the past couple of years, but that they are receiving significant support from the likes of the forestry industry, Rotorua Trust, BayTrust and Rotorua Economic Development.

The new centre will be used for education, research and rehabilitation.

It will also be a breeding facility where people can see kārearea (New Zealand falcons) in flying displays, learn about other native species and their cultural significance, and contribute to the organisation's conservation kaupapa.

To be built on leasehold property owned by Ngāti Whakaue Tribal Lands at the base of Mt Ngongotahā, it will ensure Wingspan can grow and maintain its profile in the community, while also becoming a bigger hub for cultural, conservation and educational activities.

The new Wingspan site on the ancestral lands of Ngati Whakaue. Photo / Supplied

Debbie says they are just waiting to secure a last bit of funding for it.

"The big thing for us is it's Wingspan's 30th anniversary this year. The anniversary is at the end of October, which is breeding season as well."

Starting next week, for 30 weeks Wingspan will be sharing throwbacks on social media.

"We've had about 1000 birds through in that time and have held something like 8000 displays."

Debbie says she is so proud to be the founder of Wingspan and that it has been a people project in so many ways, as much as a conservation project.

She says they receive a lot of local support such as from Nicholson Autos, which keeps them moving in a new Nissan.

"We've got a couple Givealittle pages that have been put up recently, which have been quite touching and we are very humbled."

She says long-term member Russell Cullen from Northland had been cycling from Cape Reinga to Bluff as part of Tour Aotearoa, with "Kupe" the kārearea soft toy, spreading the word about falcons and Wingspan.

Sadly, Russell died last week after suffering a major cardiac arrest while riding through Whanganui.





In honour of Russell, his family and friends have created a Givealittle page to support the release of kārearea into the wild.

Debbie says so many things are going on at Wingspan this year, and that it's because of the support it receives that is has been able to make it this far.