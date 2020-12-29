Whakatāne police investigating suspicious death

FILE

Whakatāne police are investigating the death of a man this morning in Kawerau.

Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson said the man was found injured at the intersection of Newall St and Whittaker St about 7.10am today.

"He was pronounced dead at the scene and is yet to be formally identified, police are working to determine the circumstances of his death," Wilson said.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who saw what happened or may have information that could be of use.

Information can be passed on to police by calling 105 and quoting job number P044952398.

You can also pass on information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.