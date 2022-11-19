People should prepare for rain, hail and strong winds this afternoon. Photo / Andrew Warner

People should prepare for rain, hail and strong winds this afternoon. Photo / Andrew Warner

A severe thunderstorm has been issued for the Bay of Plenty this afternoon, with the possibility of rain, large hail, and strong winds hitting the region.

The watch, which is in place until 7pm, covers Coromandel Peninsula, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Rotorua and Taupō.

Metservice said "humid and unstable" conditions were expected to bring thunderstorms to many areas of the North Island, producing localised heavy rain and hail.

In Rotorua, Waikato and Coromandel there was a moderate risk some thunderstorms could become severe, MetService said.

"Thunderstorms could bring large hail greater than 20mm in diameter, strong winds gusting greater than 110 km/h, and even the risk of a small tornado."

It warned people that large hail could cause significant damage to crops, orchards, vines, glasshouses and vehicles and create hazardous driving conditions.

MetService said if any tornadoes occurred, they would only affect very localised areas.