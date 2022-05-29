A heavy rain warning is in place for Bay of Plenty and Rotorua. Photo / NZME

A heavy rain warning is in place for Bay of Plenty and Rotorua today.

MetService said an orange warning for heavy rain was in place through to midnight with 120mm to 180mm of rain expected.

Rotorua and Tauranga can expect periods of rain, possibly heavy turning to showers this afternoon.

Thunderstorms and hail are also possible with strong northeasterly winds.

Thunderstorm activity for Monday 🌩



The northern half of the North Island is at risk of some thunderstorm activity tomorrow.



More details at: https://t.co/BZWb7ZPiRd



A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has also been issued: https://t.co/GZIq9Jlbrw pic.twitter.com/sIcTpc8wof — MetService (@MetService) May 28, 2022

A deepening subtropical low moving southwards over the Tasman Sea is driving the weather in combination with an associated front moving southeastwards across the country bringing strong winds and rain to many areas.

The orange warning is also in place for Coromandel and a heavy rain watch is in place for Taupō and Tongariro National Park until 5pm today.

Taupō can expect periods of rain, possibly heavy turning to showers this afternoon.