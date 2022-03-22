Flooding in Rotorua.

Rain continues to fall over the Bay of Plenty with large downpours causing some flooding overnight.

A heavy rain warning remains in place for the region through until 10pm.

A MetService spokesman said Rotorua had 54mm of rainfall as of 7am with 21mm recorded at Tauranga Airport. 4.2mm of rain was recorded so far at Whakatane Airport.

MetService said the region could expect 150 to 230mm of rain to accumulate, though some localised areas could see accumulations of up to 280mm.

There have been several reports of surface flooding in the Rotorua district.

Rotorua resident Josh Te Kowhai said Tarewa Rd was like driving through a river this morning with no visibility when it was pouring.

SH35 GISBORNE TO OPOTIKI, GISBORNE - SLIP - 5:55AM

Due to a slip, the state highway remains CLOSED between Gisborne & Opotiki since 3:55am this morning. Please detour via SH2 & allow extra time for travel. An update will be provided when the road status has changed. ^LZ pic.twitter.com/VeoJLZp0YJ — Waka Kotahi NZTA Central North Island (@WakaKotahiCNI) March 22, 2022

Bay of Plenty Civil Defence Emergency Management Group spokesperson Lisa Glass told RNZ this morning two of the Bay of Plenty Regional Council's seven rivers had reached their normal capacity.

⚠️ Our high-resolution model predicts the development of very heavy rain & thunderstorms in Bay of Plenty & Gisborne overnight, continuing Wednesday...



❗Over a month's worth of rain is possible in a short time, leading to a risk for flash flooding + river & stream flooding 🌊 pic.twitter.com/1V85JA9uKJ — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) March 22, 2022

While the rivers aren't flooding at the moment, there was always the chance of flooding in the towns and cities so she urged people to check the NZTA website for the conditions of the roads.

SH35 in the Eastern Bay of Plenty, between Ōpōtiki and Gisborne, is closed due to a slip.

There was a lot of water coming down in a short period of time, Glass told RNZ.

"Be very very careful if there's any surface flooding... if you car stalls in flood waters don't try and restart the engine, just get out and go to higher ground."

Meanwhile, the situation in the Gisborne region is being described as grim.

Evacuations are taking place in parts of the area due to severe flooding.

Tologa Bay Civil Defence manager Greg Shelton says they've had about 230 millimetres of rain in five or six hours.

Potential for an extreme event

Severe weather warnings are classified as either orange or red depending on the expected severity and impact.

The warning for Bay of Plenty is currently at orange with downpours and significant flooding possible.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said there was potential for an upgrade to a red warning - reserved for the most extreme weather events.

"This has the potential to be an extreme event and people are urged to keep up to date with advice from MetService in case Bay of Plenty needs to be escalated to red warnings."

Ferris warned people to expect 150 to 230mm of rain, though some areas may see more.

Streams and rivers may rise rapidly and flooding and slips were also possible, he said.

Lots going on today, especially in the northeast of the NI. Severe weather warnings are in force. https://t.co/BZWb7ZPiRd for thunderstorm details and https://t.co/qHyE5zhh6X for severe weather warnings. pic.twitter.com/CsUDNoTQpV — MetService (@MetService) March 22, 2022

A "persistent" large band of rain was likely to sit over the Bay of Plenty but he said the intensity may be less than the Auckland downpour on Monday that caused widespread flooding.

"It is fair to draw some parallels but it is not going to be one or two hours of rain. It is more likely to be a longer event, with the potential for high-intensity rainfalls."

Ferris urged people to prepare for potential flooding and remove valuable items from their garages.

Emergency Management Bay of Plenty spokeswoman Lisa Glass said it was important Bay of Plenty residents had an evacuation plan in place ahead of time.

She said people should prepare a grab-bag of essentials to take if they had to leave home urgently.

"You don't need to take the kitchen sink if you need to leave home - you just need to take something warm, something to eat, something to drink, your phone and all those basics," she said.

Glass also urged community members to check in on vulnerable friends and whānau who may need extra support or information.

SEVERE WEATHER WARNINGS - 7:30AM

Be prepared for hazardous driving conditions and surface flooding across the eastern Waikato and Bay of Plenty regions today. Remember to slow down, increase your following distance and keep your lights on. ^LB https://t.co/uqfT4v4P0t — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) March 22, 2022

Even people with Covid-19 should evacuate if needed, she said.

"Follow Covid protocols as much as possible, but don't let anything slow you down if you need to get out."

She urged people to prepare, take things as they come and avoid unnecessary panic.

"If everybody does their bit, and we all cross our fingers hopefully we will get through this without too much drama."

Rotorua Lakes Council said it was watching weather warnings and relevant teams were on standby to respond to any weather-related issues or emergencies.

The council urged motorists to take care on the roads as conditions could become hazardous.

Additional support crews from Fulton Hogan were also on standby.

During Monday's heavy rain, Tauranga City Council said it carries out checks when there is "significant rain" on the radar.

These include sending maintenance contractors to check sumps in areas known to flood.

Federated Farmers Bay of Plenty president Darryl Jensen said messaging had been sent to members to help them prepare for potential flooding.

"You never really know what the weather is going to be until it hits. But all we can do is prepare for the worst and hope for the best."

He said farmers in the region would take all precautions to care for property and livestock.

"It is about being prepared and getting stock to high ground or out of high-risk areas."

Weather watches and warnings have also been issued around the North Island.

A heavy rain watch is in place for Taupō from 3am until 9pm tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain with possible thunderstorms are forecast.

There is a heavy rain warning from 9pm today to 11am Thursday in Gisborne and from 10am Wednesday to noon Thursday in Hawke's Bay.

A heavy rain watch for Auckland and Northland was due to be updated at 5pm today.

What to put in a grab bag

• Walking shoes, warm clothes, raincoat and hat

• Water and snack food

• Hand sanitiser

• Phone and portable charger

• Cash

• Copies of important documents and photo identification

• Medications, first aid kit, face covering or mask

• Torch, radio and batteries

Source: Getready.govt.nz