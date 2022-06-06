Fog at Auckland Airport has delayed flights this morning. Photo / File

Almost 50 domestic flights around the country have been cancelled or delayed due to heavy fog in Auckland.

Flight NZ8150 from Rotorua to Auckland at 9.50am and flight NZ8151 from Auckland to Rotorua at 8.40am were among those cancelled, an Air New Zealand spokesperson confirmed.

Flights to and from Tauranga have also been affected, the spokesperson said.

A flight to Tauranga was delayed this morning while the Tauranga to Auckland flight scheduled for 9.25am was cancelled.

An Air New Zealand spokesperson said: "We have been communicating with affected customers to re-accommodate them and have been in touch with customers travelling this morning to offer them the flexibility to change their travel to a later time.

"We thank customers for their patience while we work through these weather challenges."

Customers booked to travel are advised to keep an eye on the arrival and departures page on the Air New Zealand website for up to date flight information.

Auckland Airport reported approximately 28 domestic regional flights have been cancelled and 19 domestic regional flights delayed due to fog.

Domestic flights to Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin and Queenstown have not been affected. International flights have not been affected either.