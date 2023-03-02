Alison Crowe (left) and Cherry Lees are getting new ukulele jamming sessions off the ground.

After three quiet years, two Taupō locals are hoping to bring the music back with ukulele jam sessions at the Suncourt Hotel.

Cherry Lees and Alison Crowe attended the get-togethers until they stopped when the Covid-19 pandemic hit New Zealand.

Crowe said that the jam sessions were something that many looked forward to each month. She and Lees realised they were unlikely to be alone in wanting them to start again, so took on the challenge themselves.

“We’ve been missing it so much.

“We thought why not? We’ll give it a go.”

Suncourt Hotel had always been a favourite venue for the group in the past, so they were thrilled when the hotel once more offered up one of its conference rooms for use.

The events will take place on the first Sunday of every month from 1-3pm.

The sessions are social and casual and attendees are encouraged to grab a drink at the bar, or even make an afternoon of it with lunch at the Suncourt Hotel or Market Central beforehand.

The first one will take place on March 5, and are for everyone, regardless of ukulele prowess, said Crowe.

“You don’t need to be a ukulele specialist.”

In fact, said Lees, you don’t even need to play the ukulele to come along and have a good time.

“We even have a singalong.”

For those who do play, their ukulele is all they need to bring. Copies of music are provided, and the session is a relaxed one.

“[They’re] for people with ukuleles just to jam, get together and have a bit of fun.”

Lees said that Suncourt was the perfect venue for this chilled-out group. With plenty of parking and a great atmosphere, they were pleased to have them back on board.

“Suncourt are great, they’ve welcomed us back.”

Lees and Crowe said that everyone was welcome to come and see what the sessions were all about. There was no need to book ahead and entry was free, although a koha/donation was welcomed to cover costs like photocopying.