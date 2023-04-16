Police were called about 11am. Photo / NZME

Police were called about 11am. Photo / NZME

Emergency services are at a crash on State Highway 36 near Ngongotahā.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the two-vehicle crash about 11am.

The crash is near the intersection of Dalbeth Rd.

There are injuries reported, she said.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance and one rapid response unit were on scene but she couldn’t confirm any information about injuries at this stage.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said delays were expected and a road closure may be required.

More to come.