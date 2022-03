Police at the scene of the incident this morning. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

Diversions are in place after a train collided with a car this morning near Paengaroa in the Bay of Plenty.

The crash happened at 7.15am and no one was injured, police said.

The crash happened at the intersection of Maketu Rd and the Te Puke Highway near the Seeka packhouse.



Motorists are asked to follow the diversions.