Walkers on the Tongariro Northern Circuit, November 2021. Photo / Cameron Chafin Travel

The 2022/23 Great Walk booking season opened last week.

A walk was released each day and on Friday the Tongariro Northern Circuit opened for bookings from October through to the end of April.

Data is not yet available for bookings, but if the other Great Walks are anything to go by, adventurers will want to get in quick.

DOC booking officer Ross Shearer says the Milford Track in Fiordland was the first of the Great Walks to open for bookings, and was close to fully booked within half an hour.

"All available spaces were reserved within three minutes, although some were subsequently cancelled or updated."

He said 80 per cent of bunk space was booked by New Zealanders, 10 per cent by Australians, and 5 per cent by US citizens. The remaining 5 per cent was taken up by a mix of overseas customers.

Ross says many people have been in touch to ask why they missed out on booking their preferred Great Walk.

"It's fantastic to see how well-loved these walks are but we feel for those that don't manage to secure a spot.

"If 3240 people bagged their spot on the Milford within the first hour of bookings opening, then it's likely another 3240 people missed out. That sucks for them."

Waihohonu Hut on the Tongariro Northern Circuit is an easy 1-3 hour walk from the road. The modern, solar-powered 28-bunk hut offers mountain views, a big log burner and good insulation.

This year marks 30 years of the Great Walks, and the week before last the Minister of Conservation Kiri Allan was at the Tongariro Northern Circuit to celebrate the occasion.

The Great Walks were created in 1992, to manage iconic tracks that were becoming overwhelmed with walkers. The protections put in place on Great Walks include limiting numbers through a booking service for a set amount of hut and campsite spaces, limits on concessionaire activities and the introduction of by-laws that require people to stay in huts and designated campsites.

"Over the years I have spent many, many hours tramping and overnighting on these walks. Doing so has enabled me to take time to just be and to discover and connect with the magnificence that is our backyard," Kiri says.

"Great Walks are New Zealand's most popular multi-day hikes, providing unparalleled access to some of the country's most incredible natural landscapes, wildlife and cultural heritage."

The minister says that with travel restrictions in place, we saw a 75 per cent increase in New Zealanders getting out on the Great Walks over summer 2020/21. This season she looks forward to welcoming overseas visitors on these walks once again.

Last year, DOC created a myth-busting blog post about how the Great Walks bookings work.

Myth 1: The Great Walks are all booked out

No they aren't – not even close. Across the network of 10 Great Walks, about 45 per cent of hut space is available and 95 per cent of campsites are available.

Myth 2: It's just the Milford right?

We have 10 Great Walks and there are nine other mind-blowingly beautiful Great Walks offering walking (plus biking and paddling) opportunities throughout the year.

If it's diversity of scenery, incredible nature - including takahē - and lush rainforest you're after, try the Heaphy.

Myth 3: You can't camp on a Great Walk

Milford and Paparoa tracks are the only Great Walks where campsites aren't provided. You can book campsites on all the other walks and prices range from $5 to $32 a night, with New Zealand adults paying no more than $21 a night even in peak season. Kiwi kids (17 years and under) are free on the Great Walks.

Myth 4: Half the places are taken before bookings open

No they aren't. No one gets early access to the booking system.

Myth 5: Tourism businesses are taking up all the spots

No, they absolutely aren't. Bookings data shows that public/independent bookings make up 93 per cent of total bed nights booked, concessionaires (guides and agents) make up just 4 per cent of bookings and 3 per cent are school or community groups.

Myth 6: Great Walks are mainly for international visitors

While these walks are world-famous and well-loved by our international guests, they have always been well-used by Kiwis.

Myth 7: DOC should just put more huts in

The Great Walks have a limited number of bed spaces to control numbers. This protects the natural and cultural heritage and allows walkers to have a high-quality experience.

Myth #8: We can only do the Great Walks in the summer

With the right skills, preparation and packing, five Great Walks can be undertaken all year round, and these walks are Lake Waikaremoana, Abel Tasman, Heaphy, Paparoa and Rakiura. Top Tip: winter is generally a great time to get onto the Heaphy and Abel Tasman tracks.