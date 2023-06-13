Robyn Cameron is relieved after the Government's Health Committee will recommend changes to the Therapeutic Products Bill to allow personal importation of prescription medication. Photo / Andrew Warner

Robyn Cameron is relieved after the Government's Health Committee will recommend changes to the Therapeutic Products Bill to allow personal importation of prescription medication. Photo / Andrew Warner

A terminal cancer patient is relieved after the Government “listened” to concerns about making the importation of prescription drugs from overseas illegal.

Okere Falls resident Robyn Cameron, 74, has been importing a “life-extending” drug from Bangladesh for about six months — but feared she would no longer be able to do so if a proposed law change were to go through.

Prior to any amendments, the Therapeutic Products Bill would have made it illegal for people in New Zealand to import medication from overseas.

On Tuesday, the Government’s Health Committee reported back to Parliament on the Therapeutic Products Bill, with Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall saying it had “heard the public’s concerns” about the bill’s ban on personal importation of prescription medicines.

A media statement from Verrall’s office on Tuesday said the select committee would recommend changes to the bill to allow personal importation “with appropriate safeguards”.

“I know this is a major issue for a number of people and I welcome the proposed changes that will enable New Zealanders to import prescription medicines,” Verrall said.

Cameron, who has terminal lung cancer and has been given three to five years to live, said she was pleased the Government had “listened”.

It was unfortunate, in her view, that more research had not been done into the implications of the bill prior to the draft being released.

However, she understood and appreciated the purpose of the bill was to keep people safe.

“It’s a huge relief and we’re grateful to the Government that they have listened. That’s really important.”

She said the news was “slowly sinking in” and she and her husband, Eric, were planning to celebrate.