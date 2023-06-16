Stress and burnout have forced some employees to say "enough is enough". Photo / 123RF

OPINION

Imagine a workplace where doing your job description is considered enough. No more unpaid overtime or replying to emails out of hours. One person says, “I’m not giving every waking hour” and another is reluctant to take on a promotion because of increased expectations. Carly Gibbs met the employees who practice quiet quitting.

This was something I wished I had done years ago in my time in a senior management position at a major NZ bank – but I didn’t, and then more work was put my way. More often than not my working day would start at about 8am and end about 7.30pm.

Phil S





I refuse to work over my set hours also. In the past, I’ve worked hours of unpaid overtime every week for a number of years to reach deadlines. Was it recognised or rewarded? No. Instead, as the business grew they hired the skills needed, aka middle managers, rather than give the chance to at least some of those that got them to that position. Never again. It’s just not valued in my experience.

Cheryl P





People are a resource. They’re no more important in most firms than stationery or electricity. Never, ever kid yourself the firm loves you or that you’re special. You’ll be out the door in the blink of an eye if that’s the best solution to their problem. Look after yourself. Always.

Marcus A





I’m personally in a reasonably well-paid position now, but I only managed that by putting in the extra hours and upskilling myself. I have absolutely no regrets, however to each their own. No one should expect to have to do more work than they’re paid for, and likewise, no employer should feel obligated to offer a pay rise to someone for doing the job they’re paid to do. Unfortunately, I see a lot of people expecting to do the bare minimum and also be rewarded for it.

Andrew D





All very well and good to do just the hours you are paid for - as long as you do them. Work, like life, should be swings and roundabouts. Work the hours you are paid to do and quit for the day but then don’t spend time at work chatting around the water cooler, doing personal stuff on your phone or internet, leaving 5 minutes early etc. A common sense, balanced approach that is often sadly lacking.

Peter L





I don’t mind working harder and getting promoted. But please don’t envy me for that.

Archie D





I am old enough and young enough to remember when NZ as a nation was proud of its individual and collective work ethic. Not just in our jobs but also in volunteering at sports clubs etc. There seems to be a general malaise where a certain generation don’t feel it is their responsibility to do anything ‘extra’.

David G





I have no problem with people doing the bare minimum, the trade-off being this gets noticed by the people who count. As an employer, we are always looking to promote our team members, clock-watchers won’t be the first in line.

Justin K





I have never heard of anybody on their deathbed saying that they wished they had worked longer hours and spent less time with their family.

Peter O





Republished comments may be edited at the editor's discretion.

