The Premium Debate: Subscribers react to PM’s resignation

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo / Zahn Trotter

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will stand down on February 7.

She said she had hoped to find the energy and heart to continue in the role over summer, “but I have not been able to do that”.

The two-term PM said she had reflected on her own future.

“This has been the most fulfilling five-and-a-half years of my life,” Ardern said.

Read the full story: PM Jacinda Ardern will stand down, announces election date.

Have your say by going to dailypost.co.nz and becoming a Premium subscriber.





Today is a great day for NZ - and soon the recovery can begin under National/Act stewardship.

Goodbye Labour.

And to all the left supporters who openly accused myself and others as mad conspiracy theorists when we said last year that this is exactly what Ms Ardern would do - resign in early 2023 - well, there you go! - Brad M

It is just a shame she couldn’t be voted out in a landslide. What an absolute mess she leaves behind. - Simon D

Unsurprisingly, lots of negative comments by (presumably) men, all extolling the joys of a strong woman in power stepping down. - Moushumi D

The question is, who will be the next PM now Grant [Robertson] is not standing? Kiri [Allen], Chris [Hipkins], Michael [Wood] ...or maybe even Willie [Jackson]? Then there is Nanaia [Mahuta], of course... - Murray B

Jacinda resigning before the facing the heat in the next election was a bigger certainty than the sun rising tomorrow. I am surprised she lasted this long, but at least she could see the writing on the wall. - Bevan G

She was a crisis leader and did a good job, which I stand by even though I’m no fan. The problem for Labour is that she’s all they’ve got. And what good is a finance minister who doesn’t have the stomach for the job? - Pietro E

To the rest of the world, we had the best leader you could ever ask for. Even the Aussies were wishing Jacinda was their prime minister. But, here in our own country, she has been so relentlessly attacked, she has effectively been burned at the stake. This is such a bad day for NZ. - Gerald H

- Republished comments may be edited at the editor’s discretion.

The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

Letters should not exceed 200 words.

They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

If possible, please email.

No noms-de-plume.

Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

Local letter writers given preference.

Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the editor’s discretion.

The editor’s decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz.