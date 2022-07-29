Tony Baker (pictured above with his wife, Marlene, in 2010) will be remembered as a loving husband, a gentleman and a hero. Photo / Andrew Warner

Whether he was on the road, in the air or on the water, Anthony Frank "Tony" Baker loved living life in the fast lane.

The local racing legend passed away earlier this week at age 87 after a short illness.

Born in Cambridge in 1935, Baker was educated at Leamington Primary and New Plymouth Boys' High school until he joined the Royal New Zealand Air Force as an engine mechanic.

From there, Baker's life literally took off.

Tony Baker was known as a legend on and off the track. Photo / Supplied

Baker raced yachts, planes, ski boats and custom-built stock cars. Later in life, he even took up scuba-diving and, in his mid-70s, motorcycling.

Over the years, Baker's name was featured on trophies as a titleholder of the Bay of Plenty and National Stock Car Championships.

But those who knew the engine enthusiast best will miss Baker more for his contributions to people's lives off the track.

"Tony was a true gentleman," Rotorua Stockcar Club secretary Sonja Hickey said.

"There was no greater gentleman than Tony. He was caring and clever. He had the time of day for everybody and he was absolutely lovely."

Hickey said without Baker, she doubted the club or Rotorua's Paradise Valley Speedway would exist today.

Tony Baker (second right) at the North Island Championships in 1970. Photo / Supplied

Former stock car driver Murray Fleet said Baker had a huge impact on him both as a driver and as a person.

"I remember being a 13-year-old kid and watching him race," Fleet told the Rotorua Daily Post. "He just had something magic about the way he drove.

"In those days we didn't have a lot of superheroes. He was it. We were proud as punch of everything he did."

Fleet has built a replica of Baker's original stock car and will be driving it to the funeral.

Local legend Tony Baker, 87, passed away this week after a short illness. Photo / Andrew Warner

Baker was a founding member of the Rotorua Stockcar Club, a lifetime member of the Rotorua Car Club, Rotorua Rotary Club, Ulysses Rotorua Branch, chaired the Rotary Youth Driver Awareness group and co-ordinated the Trustee Kartsport Development Trust.

Baker's wife of more than 50 years and preferred navigator, Marlene, was almost always by his side. The couple met at a Geyser Hall dance in the 1950s and adventured together until Marlene's death in 2020.

Tony Baker is survived by his brother, Ross, and sister-in-law, Bev. He was uncle to Marny and Yaser and a great uncle to Alex and Anna. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Tony Baker's funeral service will be held at 10am on August 1 at Osbornes Funeral Directors Chapel, Rotorua.