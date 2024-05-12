Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post
Updated

Te Whatu Ora staff shortages: Lakes spends $5m on locums, outsourced specialists in 2023

Megan Wilson
By
5 mins to read
Information received under the Official Information Act shows Te Whatu Ora Lakes spent $5,092,110.94 last year on outsourced/locum medical specialists. Photo / Andrew Warner

Information received under the Official Information Act shows Te Whatu Ora Lakes spent $5,092,110.94 last year on outsourced/locum medical specialists. Photo / Andrew Warner

More than $5 million was spent on outsourced/locum medical specialists in Te Whatu Ora Health NZ Lakes hospitals last year, records shows.

A union for medical specialists said this demonstrated the cost of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post