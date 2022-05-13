The section of Lake Terrace where the new roundabout will be installed. Photo / Supplied

Locals using Lake Tce between Rainbow Point and Wharewaka in Taupō should expect delays over the next 11 weeks while preparation work for a new roundabout is under way.

The roundabout will provide access to Kokomea Village, the new development being constructed on the eastern side of Lake Tce next to the layby between the two entrances to Rainbow Drive.

The roundabout is being built by contractor Downer for developer Kokomea Village Centre Limited. Preparation work is expected to run from May 16 to July 24, weather permitting.

The roundabout is needed to allow vehicles to safely enter and exit the new road, Tauhara Ridge Drive, which will lead to the Kokomea Village Centre. The village will have a new supermarket, cafes and other shops and, eventually, new housing.

While Lake Tce will be open during the roundabout preparation work, motorists should be prepared for some disruption. Traffic management will be in place and there will be a temporary speed limit of 50km/h through the site.

The developer and Taupō District Council advise that while the roadworks may cause short delays, ultimately the new roundabout and associated crossing points to the new supermarket and residential areas will make this part of Lake Tce safer for all users.

This section of road will close completely to traffic for a short period in July so that the roundabout can be finished and a new pedestrian underpass constructed to allow safe access between Kokomea Village, Ngā Roto Estate and the lakefront.

These works are being installed at the same time to reduce overall impacts to road users. A detour is still being arranged and further advice will be provided beforehand.