Colossal is bringing its unique form of design and circus to the Malcolm Flowers Insurances Taupō Winter Festival. Photo / Supplied

The countdown to the Malcolm Flowers Insurances Taupō Winter Festival is on. During the leadup we'll be previewing some of the many events and activities on offer.

During the Taupō Winter Festival, production company Colossal is bringing its skilful and surreal family show, which combines aerial circus, projection art and comedy, to the Dream Garden presented by More FM.

Tickets to the Dream Garden also include free entry to the 9.30am session of the Pak'nSave Pancake Breakfast.

Show programmer Jodi Wright describes the Dream Garden performance as: "An ethereal marriage of comedy and skilled acrobatics sure to entertain and delight."

Creative director Zane Jarvie says the Dream Garden is aimed at families and has enough variety to appeal to anyone.

"It's an absolutely beautiful show," he says.

"It has gorgeous imagery and is a really incredible circus. It's definitely a family show but we've had adults come on their own and really enjoy it as well."

He said it was exciting for all involved in the show, who travel all over New Zealand, to be a part of the Winter Festival.

"We're super-stoked to be part of it. We were at the Winter Festival last year with a show called Full Steam Ahead. That was a kids' show and we had a full house - it was an absolute riot.

"Being in the leadup to the pancake breakfast as well, what more could you want really? Pancakes and a show, hell yeah."

• For the full Taupō Winter Festival Schedule head to www.taupowinterfestival.co.nz.

The details

What:

Dream garden presented by More FM

When:

10.30am. Sunday, July 17

Where:

Great Lake Centre Theatre

Tickets:

Children (5-13) $14. Adults $20. Children under 5 are free, on an adult's knee.