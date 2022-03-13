The sun rises over Lake Taupō. Photo / Merv Richdale

March weather highlights. Photo / Supplied

The first 12 days of autumn and March in Taupō proved dry and mild.

The weather has been so dry that no rain has yet fallen for the month. In fact, there has been no rain for the past 27 days going back into February, following hard on the heels of a record dry January.

Home gardeners and local farmers would have to be concerned about the continuing dryness.

Looking ahead and remembering this report is compiled on Sunday, March 13, there are prospects of only the odd shower or two this week spilling over the ranges as a weakening tropical cyclone far out in the Pacific Ocean moves back towards the North Island east coast, bringing rain and strong southeasterly winds to that area.

A large high-pressure system is strengthening in the Southern Ocean well to the south of New Zealand, and this should have the effect of bringing southeasterly winds to our area.

March has so far been milder than usual, with daytime temperatures remaining in the 20s, but with cooler nights. Overall, temperatures in Taupō were half a degree daily above the average for the past 12 days. Our warm summer seems to be continuing into autumn.