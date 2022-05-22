It has been a wet week in Taupō. Photo / NZME

Last week's weather in Taupō was mild and unsettled with generally unsteady barometric pressures.

A series of frontal systems in a westerly airstream that became established over the country was responsible for rain being recorded on every day and towards the end of the week, with the wind veering more to the south-west, much cooler conditions set in with temperatures falling markedly.

Wind, for the first time in a while, became a feature as typical early winter conditions, featuring constant westerly quarter winds began to show.

While not strong, the winds from the west and south-west were nonetheless generally moderate and constant, and a peak gust at the Taupō Airport reached 54km/h on May 21. The wind remained constant at around 40km/h.

The rain, while not heavy, was also constant with a total of 55mm falling over the seven days.

The current pattern of weather is likely to persist but the winds should gradually wane as a ridge of high pressure builds over the Tasman Sea and towards the latter part of the week could well bring a frost or two.

However, should the system move to the north of Taupō then the westerly winds will continue to be a feature. Total rainfall for the month remains at half the average for May with less than two weeks remaining.