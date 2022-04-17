Satellite image showing tropical cyclone Filli forming. Photo / Supplied

Last week's weather highlights. Image / Supplied

The feature of the second week of April's weather in Taupō was the effect of former tropical cyclone Fili.

This cyclone formed close to Noumea and began a southward movement towards New Zealand as a category three system. As it ventured into more-temperate waters in the Southern Hemisphere it lost a great deal of its sting and shifted southeast before crossing to the north of the country, and continued its journey into the South Pacific Ocean and moved more rapidly, affecting the Gisborne-Hawke's Bay districts as is quickly moved away.

Taupō was hardly affected by the passage of this system and that can be clearly seen by the minimal rainfall, and the fall then rise of barometric pressures.

Surprisingly, there was little wind; in fact, the strongest gust recorded at Taupō Airport was just 48km/h.

Last month's weakened tropical cyclone in mid-March had more of an effect on our weather with significant rainfall and winds over 50km/h. Even this was not significant. The threat of cyclones in New Zealand lasts from February to April.

Last week brought temperatures about average for April and the week remained mild by day with cooler night-time temperatures, and our second frost recorded was a mere -0.5C on Friday, April 15.