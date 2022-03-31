Every week, Taupō & Tūrangi Weekender readers submit their thumbs-ups and thumbs-downs. Photo / Getty Images

THUMBS UP

■ To Wrightman with a Van. Thanks so much for the fantastic service and great prices. Wonderful people to deal with and so helpful and friendly. Will be calling you again for moving furniture and helping with my garden. You deserve all the success that will come your way.

■ A big thumbs up to Keren at The Brow Studio. Your friendly, calming nature and professionalism made my mother feel at ease while having her treatment. Your beautiful studio allowed her to just relax and feel comfortable. Thank you, fantastic service.

■ A huge thumbs up to the guys from the council who are cleaning the brick pathway at Wharewaka. Looks awesome.

■ And thank you to Michelle, Jodie and Dorianne at AC Baths aqua aerobics for the varied and energetic exercises. We are lucky to have such a great facility.

■ I was trying to figure out how to get three 40L bags of potting mix from the trolley, at Mitre 10, into the boot of my car. A very kind young gentleman told me not to do it and he put them in the boot for me. Thank you for your kindness to help an 87-year-old fellow. Nice to know there are such kind people around.

■ A big thank you to all those who helped me on Broadlands Rd on March 19 after my seizure. I will be forever grateful.

THUMBS DOWN

■ To the lack of maintenance of flax at both ends of town. Not a good look seeing rats running from them on two occasions, they love them.

■ To the lack of colour in this town. Tourists love colour. We should be vibrant, not in mourning.

■ To whoever sprayed the Superloo with a truckload of sewage.

