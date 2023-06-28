It doesn't matter how many times you see it, ever-popular Huka Falls never disappoints. Photo / Juergen Wallstabe

Thumbs up

Thank you DoC staff for the awesome job you’ve done clearing the Huka Falls track. Such a popular walk and really nice to have it up and running again. thank you.

I would like to give a thumbs up to Alana and the volunteer team at Taupō Carseat Service. They do an amazing job fitting car seats to keep our tamariki safe. We are so lucky to have a service like this.

A big thumbs up to our medical services; Taupō Hospital, St John, Rotorua Hospital and Mary Nugent Orthopaedic surgeon and her team. So caring and efficient. Well done all. Much appreciated.

Thumbs down

Thumbs down to the people who have stolen supermarket trolleys and not returned them. Probably the same people complaining of rising supermarket prices.







