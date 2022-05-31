Twenty-four local artists will feature in Taupō Art Connection's Queen's Birthday Art Trail. Photo / Supplied

Taupō Art Connection is hosting its ninth annual Queen's Birthday Art Trail featuring 24 local artists from around the Taupō area.

Taupō Art Connection is an all-inclusive, art-connected group formed to bring independent Taupō visual artists together. This community group, run by volunteers, ranges from professional to enthusiastic hobbyists, from painters to sculptors.

The Queen's Birthday Art Trail provides an opportunity to network, share and encourage each other creatively and the event has become a very popular event on Queen's Birthday Weekend.

The arts community in Taupō is incredibly strong and there would be more visual artists per capita than in many other places in New Zealand, as is commented on by visitors, many of whom return year after year.

The art trail offers an unparalleled opportunity to see the extraordinary range of creative practices across the region. Meet more than 24 visual artists at their studios and various venues and view a diverse range of artworks including painting, sculpture, ceramics, wood turning, and carving.

The Queen's Birthday Art Trail will feature a wide range of art. Photo / Supplied

Take your time on this self-guided tour and enjoy conversations with artists and fellow art lovers as you visit their studios. The art exhibited is exciting, varied, innovative and will appeal to all tastes.

Locals and visitors can pick up a map of the artists and their locations from either Taupō i-Site, Taupō Museum or for more information on the art trail visit https://www.taupoartconnection.co.nz/