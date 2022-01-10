Taupō police urge Tauhara residents to check vehicles after burglary disturbed

A Tauhara resident disturbed a burglary in progress overnight. Photo / NZME

Locals are urged to check their vehicles this morning after a Tauhara resident disturbed a burglary in progress overnight.

Taupō police were called about 3am after a Tauhara resident found four people on his property in Puia St trying to break into a vehicle.

Police said the offenders ran from the scene when challenged by the resident. Police found two of the four offenders who will be referred to Police Youth Aid.

Police are following strong lines of inquiry regarding the outstanding two offenders.

Police urge anyone in Tauhara to check their vehicles this morning and report any damage or unlawful interference to Police via 105 quoting event number P049266361.