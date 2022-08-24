Taupō-nui-a-Tia College principal Ben Claxton. Photo / Rachel Canning

New principal Ben Claxton started at Taupō-nui-a-Tia College this term.

Ben comes from Papatoetoe High School, where he was a deputy principal, and replaced Peter Moyle who resigned at the end of last year.

He grew up in South Auckland and is proud to have been a student at James Cook High School in Manurewa, where 85 per cent of the students identify as Māori or Pasifika. As a teacher, Ben also taught health and physical education at the school.

He says students at Papatoetoe High School come from culturally diverse backgrounds and many different ethnicities.

"In Taupō it's more a bi-cultural [student population] with a few minorities. It will be quite a change".

Ben is looking forward to engaging with community leaders in Taupō to get the best outcomes for students.

Taupō-nuia-a-Tia College kapa haka group Te Awhiorangi performing during the pōwhiri for new principal Ben Claxton. Photo / Supplied

He wants to acknowledge the legacy of work done by previous principal Peter Moyle and continued by acting principal Richard Murphy and deputy principal Alistair Froggett.

For the first few weeks of term, Ben says he has been observing all the good stuff that's going on across the school community.

"I've been learning a lot of names, I think it's important," Ben says.

The whole school turned out on his first day to welcome him with a pōwhiri, and Ben says it was a humbling experience for him and his whānau. About 40 manuhiri (guests) travelled from South Auckland to support Ben and he says everyone gave him such a warm welcome.

"I've been to many pōwhiri before, but it's never been about me. It was strange to not speak, but that is the kawa (etiquette), people were speaking about me."

He says the head students have helped him into his new role.

"I love it that loads of students contribute to the school by getting involved in things like sport, drama, dancing.

"It's the concept of Tūrangawaewae, if you give something of yourself you feel like you belong."

For the past five weeks Ben, his wife, Megan, and three young boys have been living out of suitcases, and he says it was a relief to move into their new home on the weekend.

"Our kids can ride their bikes around the house here, it's awesome.

"Living in Taupō will be a great opportunity to experience some green space."

So far Ben and his family haven't had the chance to explore the Taupō area much, but he says they did have a moment when sitting at the Two Mile Bay Sailing Club watching the sun going down.

"We were thinking, this is as close to paradise as you can get."

Ben says he would like to extend his thanks to all the students and staff who have gone out of their way to make him feel welcome.