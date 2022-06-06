A group of Taupo-Nui-a-Tia College students are performing at the National University of Otago Sheilah Winn Shakespeare Festival in Wellington. Photo / Supplied

A group of Taupo-Nui-a-Tia College students are performing at the National University of Otago Sheilah Winn Shakespeare Festival in Wellington. Photo / Supplied

"Be not afraid of greatness. Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and others have greatness thrust upon them."

So said William Shakespeare and at the weekend a group of Taupō-Nui-a-Tia College students set out to achieve greatness as they represented South Waikato at the National University of Otago Sheilah Winn Shakespeare Festival.

Teacher Vivienne Gowdy says the South Waikato regional competition was held digitally this year, due to Covid-19 restrictions, with each school performing and posting their videos online.

From there, students were selected to attend the national festival, where they will perform on stage as well as work with professionals in Shakespeare-specific workshops.

"These guys performed in front of their parents and friends, as did Morrinsville College and Hauraki Plains College, and we submitted them all to independent judges.

"We won best student directors, best fight scene, best costume, most original interpretation, best 15-minute scene with The Taming of the Shrew and best five-minute scene with A Midsummer Night's Dream."

From the regionals and nationals, students are selected to attend the National Schools Shakespeare Production (NSSP).

"About 26 students are chosen from each and they go to the NSSP, which is 10 days where they work with professional directors and perform. From that about 25 are chosen for the Young Shakespeare Company who represent New Zealand in London at the Globe.

"Since 2016, we've had 10 of our students go to that. We just love it, we're passionate about it.

"I totally believe that Shakespeare, everything he wrote 400 years ago, we're still dealing with today. It's all the same issues, that stuff is still around."

Taryn Drysdale, 17, who went to nationals last year, says it is "a huge experience".

"There's lots of learning and a really cool opportunity with the people who take the workshops, it is such a cool experience."

Joseph Craggs, 17, is not a drama student at the college but chose to take part in the Shakespeare Festival regardless.

"I've always enjoyed drama, even though I didn't do it as a subject. I definitely enjoy meeting people our age who are exactly like us, from around the country. The number of people I still message from last year, it's like a nationwide bond."

Jemima Upathep, 16, was one of two Year 11s who attended the festival last year and says it made her even more passionate about Shakespeare.

"You meet people from all over and you get to see how different people tell the same stories differently, it's really interesting."

Oscar McDougall, 15, says he is most looking forward to meeting other students and learning.

"There are workshops we take so I'm looking forward to those. It's going to be one hell of an experience. It's exciting hearing all the stories from people who have been before."

Will Fowler, 17, says the Shakespeare trip excites him because it is "very different" to other school trips he has been on.

"It's a much more cultural and artistic side of life that I'm not usually a part of. I've been on lots of sports and leadership trips, but I think the people and opportunities we'll come across on this one will be really different so I'm excited."

Gowdy says the cost of the trip has almost doubled this year, due to increases in the prices of fuel and accommodation, but some local sponsors have come on board to make it possible. She says the trip would not have been possible without the support of Phil Reilly at Seven Oaks Kinloch, and Alison Whittle and Yvonne Westerman at Bayleys Taupō.