Police outside Adelphi Motel in Taupo. Photo / Rachel Canning

Police say the man who died at the Adelphi Motel in Taupō on Sunday was 30-year-old Ryan Whare Woodford.

In a statement, Detective Sergeant Andy Livingstone said police extended condolences to the man's friends and whānau who were requesting privacy as they prepared for his tangi.

An autopsy was completed today in Auckland and police are continuing to investigate Woodfords' death under Operation Dell.

This investigation started at about 6.30am on Sunday after Woodford died at the Adelphi Motel on the corner of Kaimanawa St and Heuheu St in Taupō.

Livingstone, Acting Area Manager - Investigations, Taupo CIB said he would like to acknowledge the efforts by other residents of the motel who came to Woodfords' aid and promptly called emergency services for assistance.

"Taupō police always receive community support in such investigations, and I appreciate the time and assistance members of the community are giving as our team of detectives piece together the events of that morning."

Anyone who has information relevant to this matter has been urged to call 105 and quote Operation Dell, Taupo.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.