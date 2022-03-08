The Taupō branch of The Red Cross ran a pop-up at the 2022 St. Andrews Church Garden and Art Trail. John Cridge (left), Rosalind Burnett, Barbara Cridge, president Keren Wallace (right)

The Taupō branch of The Red Cross ran a pop-up at the 2022 St. Andrews Church Garden and Art Trail. John Cridge (left), Rosalind Burnett, Barbara Cridge, president Keren Wallace (right)

Her dream was to have her feet on the ground in a disaster zone somewhere around the globe.

But it wasn't meant to be, and Taupō branch president of the New Zealand Red Cross, Keren Wallace, settled for fundraising for a cause dear to her heart.

This month is Red Cross annual appeal month, and because of the pandemic fundraising efforts are all online this year.

"We won't be physically taking to the streets this year," says Keren. "Instead, we are running a virtual appeal."

The Red Cross is first on the scene after a natural disaster, in New Zealand and overseas. In July last year, the disaster support and welfare team went to Westport to support householders who lost homes and possessions in the flood. Keren says the Red Cross provided emotional support along with practical assistance known as "psychological first aid".

In the immediate aftermath of the devastating Tonga tsunami in January, New Zealand Red Cross provided $730,000 in blankets, tarpaulins and lanterns, and set up a team of four disaster response specialists.

Keren says when it is safe to enter Ukraine, New Zealand delegates to the Red Cross will be there to help with access to shelter, clean water, healthcare and psychosocial support.

Closer to home, the Taupō branch ran a blanket appeal for the Taupō District Council Civil Defence emergency response team. Keren says the blankets will be kept for use in the event of a local disaster such as when motorists were stranded in their cars in a snowstorm on the Napier-Taupō Rd in 2017.

Keren says that many people may not know the New Zealand Red Cross helps refugees get settled in New Zealand and runs the Mangere Refugee Resettlement Centre.

"The Red Cross helps refugees find accommodation, access food, help get to grips with the language, help enrol children in school."

Red Cross also runs the Meals On Wheels programme throughout New Zealand. In Taupō, the meals are cooked and collected from the hospital and more than 3000 meals are delivered each year by around 70 volunteer drivers.

She says the two-course midday meals go to elderly people who are living at home but can't cook for themselves. A recommendation is needed from an elderly person's doctor to qualify.

Red Cross also provides a range of first aid training courses, for individuals, workplaces, for new parents, sports first aid, or first aid for forestry groups.

Seeka Ltd staff in Katikati helped pack more than 200 Red Cross Parcels to be distributed to the wider Bay of Plenty region. Photo / New Zealand Red Cross

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Red Cross Parcels are being revived. Keren says the parcels are a symbol of hope for people in need.

"They were an important part of the work New Zealand Red Cross undertook during World War II.

"Parcels were sent to prisoners of war giving hope, items to trade and, in some cases, vital sustenance needed to stay alive."

Make a Donation to the Taupō branch of New Zealand Red Cross

Support the Op Shops: donate quality goods to the opportunity shop at 79 Te Heuheu St, Taupō and 14 Te Kaheke St, Tūrangi.

Donate online: www.redcross.org.nz/get-involved/red-cross-appeal-2022/ and https://www.chooza.com/charity/new-zealand-red-cross-incorporated/425

Get Involved: join the committee and help with fundraising, email keren.wallace53@gmail.com