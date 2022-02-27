The Taupō District is moving out of level one water restrictions. Photo / NZME

Water restrictions put in place throughout the Taupō district during the busy summer period have now been lifted.

The district moved to level one water restrictions on December 13 in anticipation of high demand over summer.

With that demand now reducing, the level one restrictions are no longer required, but council asset manager water Tom Swindells says it is always good for people to be mindful of their water use.

"Water is not an infinite resource and often people look out to the lake and don't quite understand that regardless of the lake level, our water treatment plants can only treat a certain amount of water per day," he says.

"It's great that water consumption has been reduced and that we can lift the restrictions, but we always want to remind people to be aware of their water use and use their sprinklers and water systems responsibly."