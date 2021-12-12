Taupō District water restrictions kick in this week

Taupō District residents are being asked to conserve water this summer. Photo / NZME

Use your sprinklers and fixed irrigation systems on alternate days.

That's the message for the Taupō district community, as Level 1 water restrictions kick in from today.

However, hand-held hoses can be used at any time.

Council asset manager water Tom Swindells says as the Taupō district begins to swell with holiday visitors and temperatures rise, demand for water always increases hugely.

"This puts enormous pressure on our water treatment plants, so we always see a large surge in demand across the district at this time of the year.

"Regardless of how much water is in the lake, or how much we can get from springs or bores, our plants can only treat a certain amount of water each day, so we are asking residents to act now to help reduce the stress of this demand.

"From Monday, December 13, please only water your garden and lawn every second day, using the odds and evens system based on your street address.

"That means if your address ends in 0, 2, 4, 6 or 8, you can use sprinklers on even calendar days. If your address ends in 1, 3, 5, 7 or 9, you can use them on odd calendar days," Swindells says.

These Level 1 water restrictions apply to sprinklers and fixed irrigation systems only.

For further information on how to conserve water, please head to taupo.govt.nz/transport-and-water/water-conservation.