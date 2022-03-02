Ian and Adrienne Nairn at the picnic table they donated about 12 years ago. The faded patch on the table top used to have a plaque dedicated to both of their fathers. Photo / Rachel Canning

A Taupō couple has been left feeling frustrated and disappointed by the repeated vandalism of a picnic table and seats they donated for community use.

About 12 years ago, Taupō retirees Ian and Adrienne Nairn responded to a plea from the harbourmaster for people to donate a picnic table and bench seats to go on the beach area between the Taupō Harbour Masters Office and the float plane.

Those who made the donation would get to put a plaque on their donated table. The metal plaques were permanently glued onto the concrete tabletop.

Four parties responded, including the Nairns, and a Taupō-based concrete company donated a fifth table and bench set.

Ian and Adrienne's plaque was dedicated to the memory of their respective fathers, Ian Mathewson Nairn and Maurice Lobb.

Ian Nairn's father, Ian Mathewson Nairn, circa 1945. Photo / Supplied

However, in the years since, the table and attached plaque have become a target for vandals.

"Neither father deserves their memory to be defaced," Adrienne says.

Britomart Service petrol station owner Ian Nairn senior sold his bach at Rotoiti, and in the early 1950s built a bach with lake views, on Te Heuheu St, Taupō. Ian junior remembers many years of family holidays in Taupō with his family.

"Dad decided that as Lake Taupō was bigger [than Lake Rotoiti] he needed a bigger boat," he says.

Lady Pat was purchased from Jim Story and Ian has fond memories of the harbourmaster at the time, Pete Petterson, who was friendly with his father. Lady Pat is now used for fishing charters.

Adrienne's father Maurice Lobb was an English timber merchant and never came to New Zealand. He was a soldier in WWII and war injuries affected his whole life.

Adrienne Nairn's father Maurice Lobb, circa 1945. Photo / Supplied

Ian and Adrienne retired to Taupō in 2002, after living in the United Kingdom for 27 years where Ian worked at Wiltshire Council as a payroll consultant and manager and Adrienne was a banking administrator at NatWest.

The two are loving their retirement and are frequently visited by their many children and grandchildren.

"Ian said to me, you can choose anywhere in New Zealand to live, apart from Auckland," Adrienne says.

They say the beach and swimming spot by the float plane is the site of many happy family memories and is a magnet for young families and groups of teenagers.

The Taupō District Council removed the other half of the plaque and Ian and Adrienne have asked the council for help with the cost of replacing the plaque, but so far council has not responded to a request for a discussion.

The retired couple are devoted to giving their time and energy to the Taupō community. They volunteer for local charities and their recent project has seen them set up a book stall at the Sunday market, first to fundraise for St John Ambulance, and now they are fundraising for the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter.

"Because they can't have open days at the moment [due to the pandemic].

"We would rather see the money that it would cost us to replace the plaque go towards the rescue helicopter."

While previously administered by the Department of Internal Affairs, the Taupō District Council now maintains this land on behalf of Te Kotahitanga o Ngāti Tūwharetoa Trust.

A council spokesperson said vandalism of any kind is disappointing.

"We have been notified of the damage and have removed the broken plaque, and will be working with the landowners on the next steps for this area. We've also been in touch with the couple to let them know this."

Greenlea Rescue Helicopter fundraiser

What:

buy a book by a local author at Market Central on Sundays and go in the draw to win a prize.

Prizes:

1st - A hamper from Market Central, 2nd - A Lake Taupō scenic sailing trip on Kindred Spirit, 3rd - wine from Liquorland Taupō, 4th - A voucher from Native Nurseries.

Sponsors:

Inquiries welcome from Taupō businesses who wish to sponsor the prizes. Email iannairn@xtra.co.nz.