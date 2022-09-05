At the Spark Business Stella Awards 2022, the Business Stella Survivors award was won by Get Set Event Hire. Photo / Grabb

Survival was enough of an achievement for many Taupō businesses during the Covid-19 disruptions of 2019, but some did it with style.

The survivor category of the Stella Awards - Taupō's annual business awards - was so popular it was split into three sections.

At a swanky awards evening held at the Great Lake Centre on September 3, ACT2 Visual and Performing Arts School won the Camex Civil Stella Service Survival award.

The judges said despite "devastating cancellations and restrictions" on rehearsals and audience numbers, ACT2 decided it wasn't giving up without a fight.

"Using online tools for teaching, auditioning, rehearsing and livestreaming shows to audiences, their dedication paid off with a performance of Oliver in February 2022.

"Kids were taught to act to-camera as opposed to an on-stage audience, which has now become a new class at schools.

"The saying 'The Show Must Go On' has never seemed more apt," judges said.

Taupo Sailing Adventures won the Camex Civil Stella Tourism Survivor award, while Get Set Event Hire won the Camex Civil Stella Business Survivor award.

Michael Quintern from MyNoke, his staff, and millions of worms won the Amplify Eco Warrior award.

Michael has been diverting all kinds of organic waste from landfill, and has turned it into a valuable soil conditioner using worms.

Other winners on the night include Amplify Team Titan winner Deiryn Wallace, from Confinement Escape Rooms.

The Amplify Customer Service Maestro winner was Anthony O'Rourke, from AJ Hackett Bungy New Zealand.

The Amplify Solo Superstar winner was Paige Nairn, from REACH Media!

The Source Bulk Foods Taupō was the More FM Community Angels winner.

Taupo District Council Green Gang winner was Misfit Garden NZ.

The Virtual Legend winner was Hamills Fishing and Hunting Specialists.

The Love Taupo Customer Experience Masters award went to Whakaipo Lodge.

The Westerman Property Solutions Dream Team winner was MMC Law Ltd.