Suspicious car fire endangers house in Hamurana

The car fire was being treated as suspicious. Photo / File

A Hamurana property was in danger of catching alight this morning after a car was found engulfed in flames nearby.

Fire crews got the call-out to the well-involved car fire about 5.45am on Hamurana Rd, a Fire and Emergency spokesman said.

Crews from both Rotorua and Ngongotahā were sent to the scene after reports that a property nearby was in danger of catching, he said.

Firefighters spent two hours at the scene and managed to contain the fire before the home was affected, he said.

The fire was being treated as suspicious and police and a fire investigator were working at the scene.