Lake Rotomā. Photo / NZME

State Highway 30 at Lake Rotoma closed for a time today following a serious crash.

A police spokeswoman said a car left the road and went down a bank just past Oxford Rd around 11:30am.

Initial indications suggested serious injuries, she said.

The road was closed for some time but has since reopened.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said two appliances were called to the scene, one crew from Lake Rotomā and one from Kawerau.

FINAL UPDATE 12:55PM

Road closures are no longer required and #SH30 is now fully open again between SH33 and SH34. ^MF https://t.co/8kt2URZFte — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) March 24, 2022

A St John spokeswoman said three St John vehicles were sent to the scene.

Meanwhile, one person has been taken to Taupō Hospital in a serious condition after a crash on Poihipi Rd near Taupō this morning.

Another person was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

More to come.