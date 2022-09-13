Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency confirmed the speed limit changes today. Photo / File

New permanent speed limits will come into force on several busy Rotorua thoroughfares next month.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency confirmed the speed limit changes today after people described feeling unsafe on certain Rotorua roads during the consultation process in 2021.

Significant changes to speed limits include the lowering of the limit to 50km/h from the SH5/SH30 Old Taupō Rd/Hemo Rd roundabout to SH30, 100m northeast of Tarawera Rd.

The current speed limit ranges from 50km/h to 80km/h.

The limit from the centre of the SH5/SH30 Old Taupō Rd/Hemo Rd roundabout to 258m southwest of the roundabout now drops from 80km/h to 50km/h.

From that point, to 400m south of Waipā State Mill Rd, the limit drops from 100km/hr to 80km/ hr.

Waka Kotahi's director of regional relationships David Speirs said people had said they felt unsafe between Hemo roundabout and Waipā State Mill Rd, and near Whakarewarewa School.

Whakarewarewa School and the Board of Trustees shared the public concern about tamariki walking to and from school near a busy state highway, so a variable school speed zone was proposed and will be implemented.

The speed limit will be lowered to 30km/h around school drop-off and pick-up times.

All limit changes announced today come into force on October 3.

"We also heard, and agree with the feedback, the area by the Rotorua Airport isn't as developed, so the speed limit will remain at 80km/h until things change in the future," Spiers said.

"Our speeds really matter. They can make a substantial difference to creating safe and sustainable communities.

"When speeds are safe for the road, simple mistakes are less likely to end in tragedy. That's why we're making the speed limit safer for everyone who uses this road," Spiers said.

The setting of the permanent speed limits followed engagement with the Police, the AA, and road user groups, as well as the public consultation.

More information on the permanent speed limits and the consultation summary, including the submissions, can be found here.

From October 3 2022 the new permanent speed limits are: