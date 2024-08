NZTA says a "substantial slip" at Waiotahe Beach is likely to take days to clear. Photo / NZTA

Heavy rain overnight has caused a large slip on State Highway 2 between Kutarere and Ōpōtiki, in the eastern Bay of Penty.

A Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) statement said it expected the road would be closed for “a number of days” after the “substantial slip”.

The slip is at Waiotahe Beach near Ōpōtiki, between Waiotahi Valley Back Rd and Paerata Ridge Rd.

An alert was put on the NZTA website at 6.34am.