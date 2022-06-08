Representatives from Ngati Turangitukua, the Turangi-Tongariro Community Board, councillors and members of the community turned out to the blessing of the site for the new sports facility at Turangitukua Park. Photo / Supplied

For years, the trees surrounding Tūrangi's Turangitukua Park have been the only option for spectators seeking shelter from the rain or sportspeople needing cover to get changed behind.

That will all change when a new $3.5 million sports facility at the park is completed.

The new facility, a partnership between Ngāti Tūrangitukua and Taupō District Council, will include a main hall, changing rooms and a kitchen.

Last month, the project moved a step closer to the beginning of construction with a site blessing. Sir Tumu te Heuheu helped to break the ground, Ngāti Tūrangitukua kaumatua Jeff Bennett officiated, and the blessing was led by Katipo Te Hiini.

Representatives of Ngāti Tūrangitukua, council, the Tūrangi-Tongariro Community Board, and construction contractor Livingstone Building were joined by Mayor David Trewavas, councillors and members of the community.

Bennett says the new facility has been "a long time coming".

"We're very, very pleased," he says.

"We've had three generations of mokopuna who have come through without having a sports facility. They've had to rely on their parents' goodwill and dedication to get through.

"The sad thing is, we haven't been able to host visiting teams like we should and we'd want to. Now, it's the start of a new era for us, we've been waiting a long time but you also need the determination and dedication of the council, and I can only admire and respect Mayor David Trewavas and his team for taking on board our pleas.

"This is not the first council we've been to, but this one has listened to the community. They're putting a lot of money and effort into upgrading things Turangi has needed for a long time."

He says the large turnout at the site blessing showed how much the project means to the community in Tūrangi.

"We've always had good community spirit here in Tūrangi and I think it shows. We are now in the process of deciding what we want to call this sports facility. Hopefully, by next month we will have a name ready to take to council."

Senior project manager Pete Bradshaw says site preparation work is being completed at present so building can get started, with a goal of having the facility completed in January.

"The construction industry in general is a little up and down at the moment, but we certainly aim to have it completed before the winter sports season next year," he says.

"The facility will include six changing rooms, a refs' changing room, all with shower and toilet facilities. There will be an indoor hall or meeting space that can be divided up. The idea is when visiting teams come to town they can be hosted properly."

Pete says the facility will not belong to any sports team or club.

"We've worked with representatives from various sports teams to provide input into the design as our primary users, but the idea is that this is a flexible community space.

"You can divide the main space into two, which can then be used by community groups such as dance classes or taekwondo.

"This has been about 10 years in the making. There were people at the blessing who have been advocating for this for a long time. I think the turnout at the blessing was a testament to how much the community in Tūrangi values this project."

At the site blessing, Trewavas said it was wonderful to see the next stage of the project getting under way and thanked all those who had supported it for so long.

"I'd particularly like to thank the people of Ngāti Tūrangitukua for the use of their land to host this facility. I know you have waited for this for a long, long time and now this day has come. Team sports are such an important part of our communities and important in shaping our young ones, so it is fantastic that this construction project is now under way."

Construction is expected to begin in June.